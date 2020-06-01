KODAK, Tenn. — Some stores give their customers everything, from boats to clothes and everything in between. Yet, not every store will give its customers an aisle to walk down before saying their vows.

A Bass Pro Shops in Kodak, TN, offered a couple the store as a venue for their wedding on Jan. 3. The store posted pictures from the ceremony on its Facebook page when the bride walked down the retractable belts and the couple, Pam and Lonnie, said their vows.

RELATED: Local pastors weigh in on United Methodist Church split proposal

RELATED: Walking down the (greeting card) aisle: Sevierville couple gets married in Walmart

Pictures from the ceremony were posted on the store's Facebook page, where hundreds of people commented on it, mostly to wish them congratulations.