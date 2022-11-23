Families of WBTV media helicopter crash speak out

The families of a pilot and a meteorologist who were killed after a Sky3 helicopter crash in Charlotte break their silence.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The families of a pilot and a meteorologist who were killed after a Sky3 helicopter crash in Charlotte open up about their tragic loss ahead of the holidays, according CBS affiliate WBTV.

WBTV family is grieving the loss of meteorologist Jason Myers and Pilot Chip Tayag died after a crash near I-77 Tuesday.

Kerry Tayag, wife of Chip, shared the following heartfelt message:

Chip was the most selfless and loving person I’ve ever known. We both come from big families, so love of family is something we shared. He was always happy and laughing, with that big beautiful smile that I love to see. He was my best friend and the love of my life. I know this separation is only temporary-no matter how terribly permanent it feels-because I know we will be reunited one day.

The family of Jason Myers, who is also a High Point native, shared the following sentiment:

Our family wishes to express our deepest appreciation for the outpouring of love, support, texts, calls, food, flowers, and most especially prayers for our family during our tremendous, devastating grief and loss of Jason. We also extend our deepest sympathy to the family of Chip Tayag.

Jason was the ‘Good News’ in the news and everything he did pointed to Christ. He loved living out his dream at WBTV.

He taught us all that the most important thing in life is your relationship with God and your relationships with others. His love for his family was exemplary.

❤️ We have a gaping hole in our hearts that only God’s peace can fill, but we know exactly where Jason is —in the arms of Jesus, and we know that we will see him again.

