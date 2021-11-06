'We don't do it just for ourselves' | Community event offers free COVID-19 vaccines for kids and adults

40 people received a vaccine or booster shot including 17 children at Woodlea Park on Saturday.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Children, parents, community members, and leaders spent Saturday afternoon at Woodlea Park while also protecting each other.

40 people received a vaccine or booster shot including 17 children. This marking one of the first community events in Greensboro eligible children could receive their shot at.

The event also offered free games and COVID-19 vaccinations and boosters for adults and children.

Along with physicians from The Old North State Medical Society, several Greensboro City Council members attended as well as folks with GPD and GFD.

Several families shared why they decided to roll up their sleeves.

"Do you want to protect your family and the people around you? If yes is your answer then I would definitely get your covid shot," Gabrielle Thompson said.

At 11-years-old, Gabrielle Thompson is confident about getting vaccinated.

"It was a very easy decision to come out today because you know COVID-19 has really been hard for us kids and for adults," Gabrielle Thompson said.

She wasn't the only one. The Thompson family made the vaccine clinic a household event.

"We just wanted to come out to get a little bit more protection against the covid 19 virus in hopes that we will all stay healthy," Amanda Thompson said.

John Thompson is a Deputy Chief at the Greensboro Police Department. His wife signed up to get her booster and got the shot along with their kids. It was a decision they said was easy.

"To me, getting the vaccination is about protecting our friends and families than it is about protecting ourselves," John Thompson said. "It's more about a neighborhood and helping out."

Dr. Gwendolyn Knuckles with The Old North State Medical Society said events like this will help us emerge from the pandemic.

"It makes us understand why some of us actually get vaccinated," Knuckles said. "We don't do it just for ourselves we do it for our neighbors."

That is the same selfless reason Gabrielle said she got hers.

"When I got to school I'm telling my friends, hey I got my covid shot, I mean you should go get one too so you don't get sick," Gabrielle said.

Greensboro Mayor Nancy Vaughan said the turnout for this event gives her hope for the future.

"Last year at this time things were very different," Vaughan said. "Halloween was different, we were cautioned not to get together even with extended family for Thanksgiving or Christmas, so it's wonderful that we've come this far."