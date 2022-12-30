Mount Olive's New Year's Eve Pickle Drop canceled for first time in 22 years

The weather has Mount Olive Pickle Company in a pickle. The company won't have its annual New Year's Eve Pickle Drop this year.

Example video title will go here for this video

MOUNT OLIVE, N.C. — Mount Olive Pickle Company Inc. announced Friday for the first time in 22 years, its annual New Year’s Eve Pickle Drop won’t ring in the New Year.

The company said it had to cancel the beloved annual event because of weather concerns on Saturday.

“We have closely monitored Saturday’s forecast for several days, and it has remained consistent, calling for rain for most of the day. And while the wet forecast would pose issues for setup, the call for thunderstorms in the afternoon and early evening pose an issue for safety,” said Lynn Williams, company spokesperson. “We made the decision this morning to cancel the Pickle Drop. We are heart-broken that we will not ring in the New Year in our usual dilly fashion.”

The Pickle Drop normally happens outside and makes its descent from the Mount Olive Fire Departments 23 into a giant pickle jar, literally dropping a pickle.

“The Pickle Drop is an outdoor event, and we are susceptible to weather challenges,” Ms. Williams said. “This is the first time in our 22 years we’ve canceled because of the weather. We opted to err on the side of caution for this year.”

The beloved tradition draws several thousand annually. It started with just a few Mount Olive employees in 1999.

While the event will not be held live, a compilation of previous New Year’s Eve Pickle Drop events will air on the company’s website from 6-7 p.m. on December 31.