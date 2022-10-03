Reuben Akins is a senior at Weaver Academy. He's also a finalist in the national James Stroud Classical competition

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Do you remember when you first discovered what you were passionate about? Well, one Weaver Academy senior guitar student has turned his passion for classical guitar into a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.

Today we went to Weaver Academy to find out how strumming the strings could possibly turn into a big-time payday.

Reuben Akins isn't your typical high school senior. Not only is he a part of the guitar studies program at Weaver Academy, but he's one of the very best high school guitarists in the country.

"Strangely now that I think about it, most people don't start off playing the classical guitar, but that's what interested m the most when I first started playing," said Akins.

Reuben has been playing guitar for just about half of his life, and he's loved every moment of it.

"I practice a lot and put a lot of work in even when I'm done practicing. Playing the guitar isn't always practicing. Even when I just want to have some fun, it occupies what I do for fun and what I do working on stuff."

All that hard work has landed Reuben in the semifinals of the James Stroud Classical guitar competition, and the winner walks away with $10,000.

Even if he hadn't made it this far in the competition, Reuven's teacher Mr. Lui says he already knew Reuben was one of a kind.

"He's a real storyteller which makes people want to listen to him play, and I think he's a uniquely musical individual."

Akins told me, even if he wasn't being recognized as one of the best guitarists in the nation, he would still be doing what he loves.