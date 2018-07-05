GREENSBORO, N.C. – Last week, the City of Greensboro closed its two Disaster Relief Centers.

The Peeler Recreation Center location closed Wednesday and the Willow Oaks Community Center location closed on Friday, May 4, after more than a week of operations after the April 15 tornado.

The city said it would be focusing on long-term recovery efforts.

Occupants of homes that were affected by the tornado are being contacted by the city as it waits decisions from state and federal agencies for financial support.

Residents seeking financial help to secure housing can reach out to the Greensboro Housing Coalition at 336-691-9521 and the City’s Neighborhood Development Department at 336-373-2349.

Other financial assistance is available through the Red Cross which will be at the Willow Oaks Community Center until noon on Friday, May 4. After this time, the Red Cross is open at its 1501 Yanceyville St. location.

The Interactive Resource Center, which distributed donations to Peeler and Willow Oaks, is no longer accepting material donations, says Director of Community Engagement Kristina Singleton. Monetary donations are still accepted.

Monetary donations for tornado relief can also be made to our #2Cares partner, United Way.

Here is a list of locations that are both accepting and distributing donations for victims of the tornado:

New Jerusalem Cathedral Annex

1606 Phillips Ave

Contact: Armina Swittenburg, 336-392-3277

Open from 10 am to 9 pm Monday through Saturday;

12 pm to 5 pm on Sunday.

12 p.m. Lunch and 6 p.m. dinner served daily.

You can still drop off donations at 1606 Phillips Avenue Greensboro, NC and or give via Cash App to $NewJC

For daily updates on services and resources available visit their Relief Fund Facebook page.

Mt. Olive AME Zion Church

2123 McConnell Rd.

Contact: Janice Holt, 336-327-7199

Food pantry will be open 12-4 pm Wednesday through Friday this week due to elections.

Genesis Baptist Church

2182 E. Bessemer Ave.

Contact: Rev. Calvin Foster, 336-587-7318

Open 10 am to 2 pm, Wednesday and Thursday only this week due to elections.

New Light Missionary Baptist Church

1105 Willow Rd.

Contact: 336-273-5579

Open 8 am to 7 pm, Monday through Friday

Breakfast served 8 am to 10 pm, lunch from 12 pm to 2 pm, and dinner from 4 pm to 6 pm.

Donations still accepted. Please call the church first to confirm needs.

Salvation Army Food Pantry

1311 S. Eugene St.

Open 9 am to noon, Mondays through Fridays

Greensboro Urban Ministry Food Pantry

305 W. Gate City Blvd.

Open 9:30 am to 4 pm, Mondays through Fridays

