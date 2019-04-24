GREENSBORO, N.C. — Radio Television Digital News Association (RTDNA) announced its winners of the 2019 Regional Edward R. Murrow Awards, and WFMY News 2 is the recipient of one of the top honors this year.

The Murrow Awards are among the most prestigious in broadcast and digital news.

WFMY News 2 has earned a Murrow Award for Excellence In Social Media following the severe weather to hit North Carolina and the heart of the Triad last year following a tornado, flooding, and two hurricanes.

In April of 2018, an EF-2 tornado slammed parts of Greensboro. WFMY News 2 narrowly escaped its direct path. The digital coverage included WFMY News 2 Meteorologists, Tim Buckley and Terran Kirksey with live Facebook reports from their cellphones as the station lost power briefly due to the tornado’s proximity to the station.

It was nothing like we’ve ever seen this close to home in the heart of our community.

The days ahead were painful, and hardships ensued for our community. WFMY News 2’s Newsroom and Digital Team provided critical, urgent, timely information to help those most impacted by the tornado’s devastation.

WFMY News 2 started #2Cares rally including a digital and TV News initiative to collect and provide tornado relief supplies for survivors.

WFMY News 2 also used their social media efforts to connect critical information including finding shelter, hot meals, places to shower and other vital resources.

WFMY News 2 also provided critical coverage of Hurricane Florence and Michael.

That included an in-depth Hurricane Guide, emergency resources, stories of helping flood victims, and other hard-hit areas from the coast to the Piedmont Triad.

We want to take a moment to thank WFMY News 2 fans for also helping in providing information that played a valuable part in our coverage and for your commitment to our station.

WFMY News 2 Digital team includes: Digital Director, Devetta Blount, Digital Producer, Carrie Hodgin, Digital Multimedia Reporter, Laura Brache, Digital Producer, Megan Allman, Digital Producer, Ryan Bisesi, and Digital Producer, Brian Bennett.

WFMY News 2, part of TEGNA was one of 91 Regional Edward R Murrow awards in our history and more than any other media organization.