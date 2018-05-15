If you want to register for aid from FEMA following last month's tornado in Guilford and Rockingham counties, there are two ways you can apply for assistance.

You can call in to this number: 1-800-621-FEMA (3362).

You can also go online to www.disasterassistance.gov.

This is what you'll be expected to provide:

-You address with your zip code

-Directions to your property

-Condition of your damaged home.

-Insurance information

-An address where you can get mail

-Your social security number

-A phone number where you can be contacted

You'll also want to have all your damage and repairs documented; that means things like receipts or information from your insurance provider.

When you register, you'll be given a FEMA registration number. MAKE SURE YOU SAVE THIS NUMBER. You'll need it every time you contact FEMA about your request.

FEMA grants are determined on a case by case basis and keep in mind not everyone qualifies for FEMA assistance.

FEMA assistance may include temporary housing in the form of money to rent a different place or a temporary housing unit. You could also get funding for repairs, like damage that's not covered by insurance. FEMA's goal is to bring the home to safe and sanitary living conditions, not to bring it back to its condition before the tornado.

Once you register, FEMA says you'll hear from an inspector within 10 days to coordinate a visit to your property.

