Community

LIST: Memorial Day events in the Triad

Need some last-minute Memorial Day plans? Check out what's happening in the Triad Monday.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Memorial Day is an American holiday honoring the men and women who died while serving in the U.S. military. This holiday is usually observed on the last Monday in May. 

Though businesses are closed, it isn't just a day for cookouts. In observance of the holiday, here is a list of events that are taking place in the area:

Greensboro/Burlington

Memorial Day Car Parade/Park and Chill 

Camden Health and Rehab in Greensboro 

12:30 p.m. 

Kernersville/High Point 

The 19th annual High Point Memorial Day Service 

Downtown High Point 

10 a.m. 

Memorial Day Event 

The Carolina Field of Honor in Kernersville 

11 a.m. 

Thomasville's Annual Memorial Day Parade

Thomasville Downtown Historic District 

1 p.m. 

Winston-Salem and surrounding areas

Memorial Day Community Event 

Vernon Forest Baptist Church in Wallburg

11 a.m. - 4 p.m. 

Memorial Day Cookout

Sanders Ridge Winery in Boonville 

12 p.m. - 5 p.m. 

