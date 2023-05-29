LIST: Memorial Day events in the Triad

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Memorial Day is an American holiday honoring the men and women who died while serving in the U.S. military. This holiday is usually observed on the last Monday in May.
Though businesses are closed, it isn't just a day for cookouts. In observance of the holiday, here is a list of events that are taking place in the area:
Greensboro/Burlington
Camden Health and Rehab in Greensboro
12:30 p.m.
Kernersville/High Point
Downtown High Point
10 a.m.
The Carolina Field of Honor in Kernersville
11 a.m.
Thomasville Downtown Historic District
1 p.m.
Winston-Salem and surrounding areas
Vernon Forest Baptist Church in Wallburg
11 a.m. - 4 p.m.
Sanders Ridge Winery in Boonville
12 p.m. - 5 p.m.
