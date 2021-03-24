The Greensboro depot express location is walk-in only. Due to COVID-19 safety, only so many people can be inside at one time.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Have you seen lines like this at the DMV office in downtown Greensboro at the bus depot?

We've taken calls from some of you asking us why the line at this "Express" DMV office is so long.

Earlier today I went over to the Express DMV on East Washington Street to see the line for myself, and there were at least 20 people waiting outside.

So I did some digging, and got some answers that might save you some time.

I reached out to John Brockwell the communications officer for the North Carolina Division of Motor Vehicles.

He sent me a statement describing what this location is used for.

"The purpose of the Greensboro Express office at the Depot is to allow customers to renew driver licenses, state-issued IDs, or Real IDs only. No initial licenses or Real IDs are processed at this office and no road tests are given."

According to Brockwell, the depot express location is "walk-in" only due to COVID-19 safety, only so many people can be inside at one time.

But you can avoid waiting but setting an appointment at other DMV locations in Greensboro.

Appointments are required at all other Greensboro DMV offices a protocol in place also in an abundance of caution due to the pandemic.

And this will continue until the governor lifts the state of emergency order.

If you'd like to make an appointment it's easy. Just go to skiptheline.ncdot.gov

Select make an appointment.