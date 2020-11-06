x
Which Winston-Salem pools and splash pads are opening up in July?

Winston-Salem Recreation & Parks is opening a number of pools and splash pads in July

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem Recreation & Parks announced it is opening a combined ten pools and splash pads in July after closing down due to the coronavirus.

Social distancing will be required at the pool decks, officials said.

Pools: BoltonKimberly ParkPolo and Parkland will all be open beginning July 1.

Splash Pads: HathawayLittle CreekNelson MalloyReynoldsRupert Bell and Sedge Garden will also open July 1.

For more information, visit the City of Winston-Salem website.

