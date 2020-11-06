Which Winston-Salem pools and splash pads are opening up in July?

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem Recreation & Parks announced it is opening a combined ten pools and splash pads in July after closing down due to the coronavirus.
Social distancing will be required at the pool decks, officials said.
Pools: Bolton, Kimberly Park, Polo and Parkland will all be open beginning July 1.
Splash Pads: Hathaway, Little Creek, Nelson Malloy, Reynolds, Rupert Bell and Sedge Garden will also open July 1.
For more information, visit the City of Winston-Salem website.
