Winston-Salem moves forward with art installation along Salem Parkway

A 40-feet tall dandelion and a pair of 12-foot tall bouquets will decorate a portion of the highway.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Salem Parkway officially opened in February 2020. The project took years to complete. Pretty soon, Winston-Salem will build something along the busy highway to give it an artistic touch.

On Tuesday, Winston-Salem city council approved a contract to build two art installations off Salem Parkway. One will go near the Peters Creek Parkway interchange. The other will sit on the Church Street bridge.

The concept for the Peters Creek Parkway interchange is a 40-foot tall, aluminum dandelion.

Scattered in the area surrounding the interchange will be various metal seeds and flowers, having seemingly drifted from the main dandelion flower.

The city and artist group behind the concept will work with the department of transportation to determine the best location for these smaller pieces of artwork.

The concept for the Church Street bridge is two 12-foot tall bouquets of yellow, aluminum flowers. Each sitting on either side of the bridge.

The flowers will also light up at night.

The group behind the idea is called "Elephant in the Room". In their proposal, the group said the flowers express unity and highlight diversity and love. They call the concept, "a symbol of invasive hope". They say the dandelion represents the grit and perseverance of the people and, "this resistance, tenacity and beauty is the soul of the dandelion and the foundation of our idea."

The group also said it wants the community to get engaged with the artwork. They propose reaching out to area schools to let students participate in some piece of the art. They also planned to build a website to provide more details around the design and build process so people can see who and how they created the piece.

In all the project will cost $1.05 million. The Peters Creek Parkway dandelion is $750,000. The Church Street Bridge bouquets are $250,000.