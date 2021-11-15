The district is giving families snacks, school supplies, and even board games.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Thanksgiving is less than two weeks away, and the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools district is doing its part to make sure students stay busy over the break.

The district is giving families snacks, school supplies and even board games. This Thanksgiving the district wanted to do something special for families that need it most.

Mark Batten is the Executive Director of Community Engagement for the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools district. He was the one to explain to us where this idea came from, and why it's so important to the entire district.

"This is the first time that the school system is closed for an entire week at Thanksgiving. So the superintendent wanted to know what can we do to help provide resources for the families that could need help, and this is what has resulted."

These kits contain all types of things, from school supplies, books, games, snacks, and even meals.

"I think the most important thing is that our district office staff could be involved in any number of ways. From the planning to the packing of the kits, to delivering to schools later this week. And the beautiful thing about that is, regardless of who touches this project, the person that benefits are our students and our families."