WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. -- With nearly 400 community and business leaders, the American Heart Association's Winston-Salem Heart Ball raised over $250,000 for Heart Disease and Stroke research and prevention education.

The money was raised through tickets, tables sold, sponsorships, auctions, and individual donations.

Jim "Cotton" Morgan, a heart disease survivor, was honored as the 2018 Open Your Heart recipient.

The evening included a debut of the UNC School of the Art's Alice in Wonderland exposition. Along with the artwork, guests were dressed in Alice and Wonderland-themed attire.

According to the American Heart Association, heart disease is the #1 killer of both men and women in America and stroke is #5.

All of the money raised will go towards heart disease and stroke research and prevention.

