Winston-Salem museum expands research including art from Alabama

Alabama decorative arts will join the objects made from other states at the Museum of Early Southern Decorative Arts.

The Board of Trustees of Old Salem and the Museum of Early Southern Decorative Arts (MESDA) has voted to expand the museum's mission to include Alabama.

MESDA is home to the nation's premier collection of objects made and used by the diverse people who lived and worked in the early American South before 1860.

"There is so much important research going on in Alabama and we can't wait to highlight it." Chief Curator at Old Salem and Museum of Early Southern Decorative Arts, Daniel Ackermann, said. "Including Alabama at MESDA is long overdue, in fact, most people are shocked when they learn that it's not already part of MESDA."

Alabama decorative arts will join objects made in Maryland, Virginia, North and South Carolina, Georgia, Kentucky, and Tennessee. They will appear in the William C. and Susan S Mariner Southern Ceramics Gallery at the museum.

The museum will partner with Alabama museums and continue to grow its field research program.