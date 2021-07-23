Winston-Salem nonprofit hosting school supply giveaway for children in need

To date, the Kyndall Project has donated over 5,500 backpacks filled with over 75,000 school supply items, healthy snacks, gently used books, and hygiene products.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Back-to-school shopping can be a daunting task for parents.

With rising prices on everyday items due to inflation, school supplies may be no different.

An organization based in Winston-Salem is helping to ease the burden on families when it comes to buying supplies for kids.

15-year-old Kyndall Williams has a passion for cheer and dance but said spreading joy to others brings her the most happiness.

“I like to give back to people in need because some people don’t have what I have and I’m very blessed to be in the position that I’m in to give back to the community,” Williams said.

William is the founder of The Kyndall Project.

The Kyndall Project is a nonprofit with a mission to provide school supplies to youth in Winston-Salem and the surrounding areas.

Mother April Reich said her daughter came up with the idea six years ago.

“She told me the kids didn’t have school supplies and other items that she had so I told her what you are going to do about it,” Reich said.

Since 2015, the Kyndall Project has donated over 5,500 backpacks filled with over 75,000 school supply items, healthy snacks, gently used books, and hygiene products.

According to the National Retail Federation, families with children in elementary through high school plan to spend an average of $848.90 on school items for this upcoming school year.

That’s $59 more than last year.

“A lot of parents are saying hey, do we put food on the table or do we get school supplies and that’s when we come into play where we give them the essential items that they need so they don’t’ have to worry about it,” Reich explained.

On August 14, the group is throwing the 6th Annual Back to School Jam at Rupert Bell Park.

They have a goal to donate a thousand backpacks filled with supplies to children in need.

“We’re going to have entertainment, bookbags, and food for everybody and different activities for them to do,” Williams said.

The Kyndall Project hosts supply giveaways and other events throughout the year.