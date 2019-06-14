WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem Police are helping one of their own.

Tonight the department held a fundraiser for Officer Jonathan Arnold.

Officer Arnold was diagnosed with a rare form of eye cancer almost a year ago, and he has a 90-percent chance of getting cancer in his liver.

Police are raising money to help pay for his treatments.

Volunteers cooked and served barbecue at police headquarters on Friday. They sold over 1,500 plates for $10 each.

Officer Arnold has been with the department for over 20 years.