WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. -- Winston-Salem Police Department wants you to be part of their lip sync challenge video!

The department is asking the community to show up this Saturday at the Dash stadium.

They want people to bring a white towel to wave like a helicopter during the video because they'll be doing a clean version of Raise Up by Petey Pablo.

You can join in the video this Saturday at 3 p.m. at BB&T Ballpark.

Greensboro Police just released their lip sync challenge video and we'll just say...they brought it!

