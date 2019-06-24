WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — The Salvation Army of Greater Winston-Salem distributed food at no charge to families in need on Monday.

It was all part of the organization's "Stop Summer Hunger" initiative.

Food boxes were given out on a first come, first served basis at the warehouse on Old Lexington Road.

Salvation Army Director of Social Services, Tashina Oladunjoye, says the beginning of summer can be a burden for many families whose children depend on schools for regular meals.

The Salvation Army of Winston-Salem packed summer meals for families in need.

"Many must choose between paying utility bills or rent and feeding their children," she said.

Last year, The Salvation Army provided more than 172,000 meals and gave out more than 5,300 food boxes to families in Forsyth County.