TROUTMAN, N.C. (WFMY) – White lions are very rare.

The reason they are white comes from a gene mutation that gives them leucistic characteristics, according to National Geographic, such as their white coat.

When Winston-Salem native Bailey Weavil learned a white lion cub in Oklahoma would be put down because he was deformed, her instincts kicked in.

“Once you know about something like that you can't just, you know, turn your back to it and act like it never happened,” Weavil shared with WFMY News 2’s Laura Brache.

Weavil is lead keeper at Zootastic Park, and a self-proclaimed "Lion Mom.”

As the rest of white lions, Trace is one of the few in the world.

But the gene that makes him so unique is also the one that made him most vulnerable.

“White lions don't make it in the wild,” Weavil explained. “They're easier targets for prey.”

It also affects their likeliness to genetic abnormalities, like Trace does.

“He was born with three deformed feet,” the zookeeper said. “It's kind of like Captain Hook, all his toe nails were sticking out like that.”

Weavil and her colleagues at Zootastic arranged to welcome Trace to their zoo grounds and make sure he would have a better chance at living a normal life.

After consultation with the zoo's vet and some surgeries, Bailey could only hope Trace would make it and walk again some day.

And he did… Just two days later.

“When you see him come out of such a bad situation, and turn out to be so happy, it just makes it that much better,” Weavil said about Trace’s recovery.

“He'll come run and hug you and tackle you, he really has no idea that he doesn't have the normal feet of a lion,” she added.

Trace roars, he drinks, he eats and plays, all without three of his paws, but he's doing just fine.

