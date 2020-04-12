'Winter Wishes In Aggieland' helps local kids

The university partners with the Department of Social Services to get presents for kids in foster care.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The season of giving is alive and well at North Carolina A&T State University! The university partnered with the Guilford County Department of Social Services for the fourth annual "Winter Wishes in Aggieland" event.

Social workers worked with foster parents to get the top 3 wishes of 200 children in the foster care system. NCA&T staff then bought gifts to make all 600 wishes come true.

Ray Trapp, Director of External Affairs in the Office of the Chancellor, said "It brings it right back to what we do, you know, we talk about Aggie pride, it's not just a saying. [...] Our ultimate goal is to ensure that all of the foster kids in Guilford County have their wishes fulfilled by this university."

Employees dropped off the gifts in a drive-thru, socially distanced event today. The presents will be delivered to social services on Monday.

Laurie Jones, Program Manager of Child Welfare for the Guilford Co. Dept. of Health & Human Services said they toys will then be bagged and sorted before foster parents can pick them up on December 13th.