GREENSBORO, N.C. — Time to dust off those ice skates. WFMY News 2 Piedmont Winterfest is back for its 10th anniversary!
Join the WFMY News 2 crew Friday, November 15 at LeBauer Park for the "Opening Day with Chick-Fil-A." Bring a canned food item between 6-9 p.m. on November 15 and get a FREE Chick-fil-A sandwich. Opening day activities will include $5 skating and ice sliding, and FREE events including a bounce house, face painting, a balloon artist, and live music by Eric & the Chill Tones.
All food items and a portion of skating proceeds will benefit the First Harvest Food Bank.
WATCH | Too Cute: When You're a Kid at WFMY News 2 Winterfest
Winterfest will be open until January 26, 2020. Here's everything you need to know.
PRICING: includes skate rental/saucer rental
- Regular price (13+): $10 / person
- Kids (5 and under): $6 each
- Kids (6-12): $8 each
- Season Pass: $75 / person
- Group Rate (15+): $8 / person
- Private Parties: $300 / hour
- Skate Trainers: $5 / hour
SKATE TIMES: Hours subject to change; skate time is unlimited for the day of purchase
- Monday, Wednesday & Friday: 4-9 p.m.
- Tuesday: Closed for Curling Matches
- Friday: 4-10 p.m.
- Sundays: 12-7 p.m.
WFMY NEWS 2 WEDNESDAYS
Wednesdays are WFMY News 2 Night. Mention News 2 at the ticket shed and receive $2 off regular price.
*December 26 and January 2 are not eligible for this discount.
SUNDAY FAMILY FUN DAY
Every Sunday is Family Fun Day. Come skating with 4 or more and get $2 off coupons for a return visit.
CHICK-FIL-A MONDAYS
Mention Chick-fil-A at the ticket shed each Monday and get $2 off regular admission.
*December 24 and 31 are not eligible for this discount.
Check out the full Skating Schedule
Check out the Curling League Schedule
