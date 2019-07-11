GREENSBORO, N.C. — Time to dust off those ice skates. WFMY News 2 Piedmont Winterfest is back for its 10th anniversary! 

Join the WFMY News 2 crew Friday, November 15 at LeBauer Park for the "Opening Day with Chick-Fil-A." Bring a canned food item between 6-9 p.m. on November 15 and get a FREE Chick-fil-A sandwich. Opening day activities will include $5 skating and ice sliding, and FREE events including a bounce house, face painting, a balloon artist, and live music by Eric & the Chill Tones. 

All food items and a portion of skating proceeds will benefit the First Harvest Food Bank. 

Winterfest will be open until January 26, 2020. Here's everything you need to know.

PRICING: includes skate rental/saucer rental

  • Regular price (13+): $10 / person
  • Kids (5 and under): $6 each
  • Kids (6-12): $8 each
  • Season Pass: $75 / person
  • Group Rate (15+): $8 / person
  • Private Parties: $300 / hour 
  • Skate Trainers:  $5 / hour

SKATE TIMES: Hours subject to change; skate time is unlimited for the day of purchase

  • Monday, Wednesday & Friday: 4-9 p.m.
  • Tuesday: Closed for Curling Matches
  • Friday: 4-10 p.m.
  • Sundays: 12-7 p.m.

WFMY NEWS 2 WEDNESDAYS

Wednesdays are WFMY News 2 Night. Mention News 2 at the ticket shed and receive $2 off regular price. 

*December 26 and January 2 are not eligible for this discount.

SUNDAY FAMILY FUN DAY 

Every Sunday is Family Fun Day. Come skating with 4 or more and get $2 off coupons for a return visit. 

CHICK-FIL-A MONDAYS

Mention Chick-fil-A at the ticket shed each Monday and get $2 off regular admission. 

*December 24 and 31 are not eligible for this discount. 

Check out the full Skating Schedule

Check out the Curling League Schedule  

