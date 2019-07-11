GREENSBORO, N.C. — Time to dust off those ice skates. WFMY News 2 Piedmont Winterfest is back for its 10th anniversary!

Join the WFMY News 2 crew Friday, November 15 at LeBauer Park for the "Opening Day with Chick-Fil-A." Bring a canned food item between 6-9 p.m. on November 15 and get a FREE Chick-fil-A sandwich. Opening day activities will include $5 skating and ice sliding, and FREE events including a bounce house, face painting, a balloon artist, and live music by Eric & the Chill Tones.

All food items and a portion of skating proceeds will benefit the First Harvest Food Bank.

PHOTOS: How Winterfest Comes Together, Piece By Piece Construction is underway at LeBauer Park for Winterfest 2019. Construction is underway at LeBauer Park for Winterfest 2019. Construction is underway at LeBauer Park for Winterfest 2019. Construction is underway at LeBauer Park for Winterfest 2019. Construction is underway at LeBauer Park for Winterfest 2019.

WATCH | Too Cute: When You're a Kid at WFMY News 2 Winterfest

Winterfest will be open until January 26, 2020. Here's everything you need to know.

PRICING: includes skate rental/saucer rental

Regular price (13+): $10 / person

Kids (5 and under): $6 each

Kids (6-12): $8 each

Season Pass: $75 / person

Group Rate (15+): $8 / person

Private Parties: $300 / hour

Skate Trainers: $5 / hour

SKATE TIMES: Hours subject to change; skate time is unlimited for the day of purchase

Monday, Wednesday & Friday: 4-9 p.m.

Tuesday: Closed for Curling Matches

Friday: 4-10 p.m.

Sundays: 12-7 p.m.

WFMY NEWS 2 WEDNESDAYS

Wednesdays are WFMY News 2 Night. Mention News 2 at the ticket shed and receive $2 off regular price.

*December 26 and January 2 are not eligible for this discount.

SUNDAY FAMILY FUN DAY

Every Sunday is Family Fun Day. Come skating with 4 or more and get $2 off coupons for a return visit.

CHICK-FIL-A MONDAYS

Mention Chick-fil-A at the ticket shed each Monday and get $2 off regular admission.

*December 24 and 31 are not eligible for this discount.

Check out the full Skating Schedule

Check out the Curling League Schedule

Check this out: MOVIE LIST | ‘Frosty,’ ‘Rudolph,’ ‘I Love Lucy’ and More Christmas Movie Favorites To Air on WFMY News 2

The new WFMY News 2 phone and tablet app has a modern look and feel—download now.

►DOWNLOAD FOR IPHONE HERE

►DOWNLOAD FOR ANDROID HERE