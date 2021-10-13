Woolly Worm Festival coming to Banner Elk this weekend

The festival is home to food, vendors, rides, musicians, dance teams, woolly worm races and more.

BANNER ELK, N.C. — The 44th Annual Woolly Worm Festival will be home to Banner Elk this weekend.

The festival is home to food, vendors, rides, musicians, dance teams, woolly worm races and more. The weekend festival starts at 9 a.m. both Saturday and Sunday with entertainment all day.

“What a great time to think of the holidays (and to) purchase great handcrafted wares from our juried artists, ranging from fun items to those for decorating your house with amazing furniture,” read a statement from Woolly Worm Festival on their website. “Who wouldn’t love a nice piece of jewelry or pottery under the Christmas tree?”

According to event officials, the event welcomes more than 16,000 people to the Banner Elk community each year.

Officials said many returning vendors will host face painting, photography, pottery, stained glass and much more.

“It’s a great festival, as it has something for everyone,” Roy Krege, known as the past Mr. Woolly Worm said.

Admission tickets are $6 for adults and $4 for children 6-12, and free for 5 and under. Proceeds are given back to the community in order to enhance schools, children’s programs, and to promote tourism and businesses in Avery County.

Event officials ask all visitors wear a face mask for the health and safety of all visitors and volunteers.