WSSU Alum is the makeup artist behind Sheryl Lee Ralph's glam beat!

A Winston-Salem State Alum had the honor of doing the makeup for Sheryl Lee Ralph during a monumental night during the Super Bowl.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Yes, Rihanna is pregnant and some of you were not satisfied with the performance.

Yes, many of you thought the Philadelphia Eagles would win...

So, in case you missed it, Sheryl Lee Ralph made history by becoming the first Black woman to sing the Black national anthem, "Lift Every Voice and Sing", before a Super Bowl game. While that's a big deal, we found a Triad tie to this.

A Winston-Salem State University Alum did her makeup!

Mila Thomas, the owner of 'Makeupbymila,' gave Ralph the ultimate glam beat on such a monumental night.

"Three words: Sheryl! Lee! Ralph!! Came, delivered and made history tonight being the first black woman to sing the black national anthem on the field before the Super Bowl game! Congratulations Diva and thank you for trusting me on such a monumental night with your glam! Always a force to be reckoned with and tonight you have proven once again to never give up on YOU and to lift your voice and sing even when they tell you not to," Thomas wrote in an Instagram post.



