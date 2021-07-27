YMCA’s ‘Bright Beginnings’ program pairs volunteers up with children in need of school supplies. Volunteers take kids back-to-school shopping.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — It's almost time to go back to school and our local YMCAs want to do their part to help make sure every kid in our area has the tools they need to be successful in the classroom.

This year, more than ever, our local YMCAs need a big helping hand from you at home.

There is no better way to kick off the school year than by helping a local child in need, and our local YMCAs are making it easy for you through their Bright Beginnings program.

Caroline Whitson is the executive director at the Wilkes YMCA. She details what a Bright Beginnings volunteer will be signing up for.

"Bright Beginnings is an opportunity for YMCA staff and volunteers to go back-to-school shopping with kids who otherwise would not come to school on the first day with the backpacks packed with the things that they need," Whitson said.

Whitson went on to describe the need for volunteers spread across all Triad YMCAs, not just hers.

"We have a couple (of) opportunities for volunteers. If you're not someone (who) is comfortable taking a child shopping 1-on-1, we have an opportunity for you to come to the Y and help stuff the backpacks with school supplies," Whitson said.

Taylor Thornton has been a volunteer for close to 10 years. According to her, this is something she looks forward to every year.

"It's just a great way to spend a Saturday, and it's only a couple of hours so it's not a huge time commitment," she said. "And the impact that the volunteers have on the kids is something these kids will never forget."

All local YMCAs are looking for volunteers for the Bright Beginnings program. So if you want to give your time to the kids of the program, reach out to your local YMCA.