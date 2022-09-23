'You find yourself in a community of people who understand'| Silent art auction benefits cancer patients

Hirsch Wellness Network is a support group that provides art and wellness classes for cancer patients.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The walls of the 1250 Gallery at Revolution Mill in Greensboro are filled with various art pieces like portraits, jewelry, and quilts. It's all a part of the Art Lives Here silent auction.

“This is our 14th year; we've held it here at Revolution Mill for about seven years now,” Hirsch Wellness Board Chairman Bill Payne said. “It's our largest fundraiser as I've said. We're expecting to raise about $75,000."

Over 255 pieces of individual art pieces were submitted by more than 150 artists.



Money from the auction will benefit the Hirsch Wellness Network. Hirsch Wellness Network is a support group that provides art and wellness classes for cancer patients. All of the proceeds pay for instructors and art supplies.

“It's a way of being able to work through an emotion through a creative outlet, being able to in this process it's working through their cancer journey and being able to bring a more creative and happy energy in hopes of helping them heal," Art instructor Alexandra Gaal said.

Each month, Hirsch Wellness Network offers more than 30 programs to over 300 participants free of charge. Volunteer Coordinator Teresa Pazur started participating in wellness classes six years ago after finishing treatment for breast cancer.



“When you do things with Hirsch, you find yourself in a community of people who understand you because they've been there,” Pazur said. “So, when somebody says they understand, they really do."

This year, Art Lives Here will be a hybrid event allowing virtual and in-person participation.

All art will be on display in the 1250 Gallery at Revolution Mill and online from September 19 through October 1. The 1250 Gallery is located at 1250 Revolution Mill Drive, Studio 130, Greensboro, NC 27405.