GREENSBORO, N.C. (WFMY) – We see law enforcement and first responders in action on the streets saving lives.

But there’s another group of unsung heroes you might not think about: the telecommunicators on the other end of an emergency call.

"You are the first point of contact and you have no idea what’s going to be at the other end of the line once that phone drops," said assistant supervisor Kelli Zimmerman.

Employees from Guilford Metro 911 received state-wide recognition for the work they do.

Zimmerman earned the 2018 State Telecommunicator of the Year award from the Association of Public Safety Communications Officials.

"It was an extreme honor, I was completely blown away and wasn’t expecting it at all," she said in an interview with WFMY News 2.

Zimmerman, who’s been with Guilford Metro 911 since April 2012, has had five life saves thanks to her effective response and dispatch skills.

Members of the county’s C and D teams were awarded 2018 Shift-Team of the Year for their outstanding work responding to more than one thousand calls when an EF-2 tornado hit East Greensboro on April 15.

The award comes from the North Carolina National Emergency Number Association, known as NENA.

According to the City of Greensboro, teams C and D were working on April 15 when the EF-2 tornado ripped through parts of Greensboro and Guilford County and responded to 447 calls in just the first hour of the tornado touching ground.

"We're used to an influx of phonec alls during adverse weather," said Team D member, Matthew Wall. "I think that was the busiest I've ever seen it here."

Team D, the night shift, made sure to arrive to the communications center promptly to continue the work.

"Knowing that maybe that person was having a bad day and you might can say one thing that’ll make their day better, get them the help they need and move on to the next person," said Team C Master Telecommunicator, Nathan Jackson.

The two teams, in the first three hours, answered more than 1,000 incoming emergency calls.

More than 1,700 calls for service came in total over the course of the next several hours that day.

"It’s a very rewarding career, every day you just know when you leave here that somebody was helped,” Zimmerman shared.

