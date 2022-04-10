Zack's Hot Dogs to open new location in Holly Hill Mall

The popular Burlington restaurant will move into the old Chick-fil-A location in the mall. The restaurant owners could open a third location.

BURLINGTON, N.C. — Zack's Hot Dogs will soon open a new location in Holly Hill Mall. The hot dog and burger joint has been a Burlington staple for decades. Their location on Davis Street opened in 1977. Later this year, they'll open a second location.

The owner of Holly Hill Mall confirmed the owners of Zack's Hot Dogs signed a long term lease in early 2022. He said the restaurant will move into the old Chick-fil-A location inside the Holly Hill Mall.

The restaurant has been renovating the location over the past few months. Pictures from inside the mall show tables and chairs are already in place.

The owner of Holly Hill Mall said the restaurant was still waiting on some equipment to come in before they can open.

The restaurant has not announced an official opening date. Holly Hill Mall's owner said he too wasn't sure when the location would open.

Zack's Hot Dogs recently came under new ownership. The Touloupas Family sold the business in May 2022 after operating the business for 94 years.

Zack's Hot Dogs could open a third location on S. Church Street.

Though the restaurant and its owners have not officially announced a third location, details from recent city council meetings, planning department hearings and documents from Alamance County and the state commerce department offer some hints.

On Tuesday, Burlington city council approved a rezoning measure for a property on S. Church Street. The current property is permitted to operate as a restaurant, but it needed a small change to be allowed to operate a drive-thru.

The rezoning request for the S. Church Street property did face some backlash from neighbors living nearby. In the end, Burlington City Council approved the measure, four votes to one.

More details on the property came out of a Burlington planning department meeting from July 25.

An architect on the project, Mandi Clift with J Hyatt Hammond Associates, spoke at the meeting. She said the S. Church Street property would not be a fast food restaurant but would be a "family friendly restaurant" with enough space for 80 seats.

"The owner has purchased a local restaurant and wants to put in a second location," Clift said in the meeting, "This would be a second location."

The owner of the S. Church Street property is listed as Burton & Burton LLC. The owner of the Zack's Hot Dogs location on Davis Street is listed as 201 West Davis LLC. Documents from the NC Commerce Department show both companies have the same Burlington address and the same company officials.