CONCORD, N.C. — One person is dead following a shooting at near the ER entrance of CMC- Northeast Wednesday afternoon, Concord Police report.

Police report the shooting happened in the side parking lot of the emergency room. Initial reports by police suggest the victim and the suspect knew each other and that this shooting was not a random act.

Officers arrived to the scene quickly, where they located the victim as well as the suspect. Officials are currently interviewing the suspect -- Concord Police believes the shooter waited at the scene where he told officers he was responsible.

The identity of the victim has not been released, as next of kin has not yet been notified.

Neither person involved were patients at the hospital, but officials say the two involved had a common acquaintance at the hospital.

According to police, there was heavy police presence and a suspect has been detained. Police tweeted that there is no threat to the community and the scene is clear.

At this point in time, officials do not know if both people involved were armed.

Officials say the hospital has been cooperative with providing information during the investigation.

Atrium Health released the following statement regarding the shooting:

On Wednesday afternoon there was an active shooter incident in the parking lot of Carolinas HealthCare System NorthEast. Hospital security and the Concord Police Department responded immediately. For the safety of our patients, teammates and visitors, a hospital alert was made and the emergency department was placed on restricted access – where it will remain until the Concord Police Department concludes its investigation. We are working closely with investigators, and all inquiries regarding the case can be addressed to the Concord Police Department.



Those traveling to CMC-Northeast are asked to use an alternate entrance.

Officials are not actively looking for anyone else regarding this case, but if anyone has any information they are encouraged to contact the Concord Police Department.

