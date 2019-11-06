A South Carolina mom is facing charges for what she calls defending her child against bullies. According to USA today, Jamie Rathburn admitted she snuck into the school and confronted kids that she estimated to be around 9 years old. In a now deleted video, Rathburn says she wasn't sure which boy was bulling her child so she confronted every child in her son's class.

Deputies arrested Rathburn and charged her with disturbing schools. Rathburn has since apologized to the kids and their parents.

Many are wondering how the mom could have handled this better. If you find yourself in a similar situation, you have to be level headed to think logically and make better decisions. This means that you have to cool down. Being proactive instead of reactive is a better way to go. So reacting when your kid comes home hurt or crying that isn't the right time to go to the school. Calm down and write a list of questions to ask principal - get specific about problem.

Ask about the school policy, how to keep your kid safe and what is school going to do and when.

If the school seems to be taking a long time to do anything then schedule another appointment with principal and explain what your understanding was of what was going to happen. And ask for specific time lines. Ask principal what would get in the way of them handling the situation, what's the process. You want to be sure that you understand the process and possible obstacles.

If the school isn't following through then continue to advocate for your child by talking to the superintendent.

Share your thoughts on my Facebook page: Blanca Cobb-Body Language Expert. While you're on my page, give it a "like" and write a message on my timeline. And I'll get back to you.