COROLLA, N.C. — The Corolla Wild Horse Fund announced Monday morning that the old stallion Captain was euthanized.

The organization said on Facebook that the horse was suffering from emaciation due to dental problems. He was removed from the beach at the end of August.

The organization was able to keep him comfortable at the farm by flushing his impacted sinus cavity and floating his teeth, but unfortunately, the hole caused by his abscessed tooth was getting bigger and bigger as Captain's ability to eat properly improved.

A veterinarian recommended the humane thing or euthanizing the late 20s horse.

In the Facebook post, Corolla Wild Horse Fund said the following about Captain:

"Captain died safe, loved, and well-fed. He was one of the kindest, most gracious stallions any of us ever worked with. He helped us as much as we helped him; he was a ray of light after a long, difficult summer. We're thankful for the time we had with him and we know that we made his last weeks comfortable. Of course, we hoped we'd have more time with Captain, but we also knew that his days with us were numbered from the start. It's a[n] honor to be able to help an old horse pass with dignity and respect.

Run free with your ancestors, Captain. We love you very much."

