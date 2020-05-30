x
'Do not do this' | Group warns visitors to stay away from wild horses on the Outer Banks

A photo shows a woman approaching and touching the wild horse on the beach. Corolla Wild Horse Fund said it is "incredibly dangerous."

COROLLA, N.C. — Corolla Wild Horse Fund is urging visitors to the Outer Banks to stay away from the wild horses after a photo began to circulate on social media of a woman approaching a stallion.

The group said it is "incredibly dangerous" for both the wild horse and human.

"Our staff is responding with information and law enforcement has been notified. This stallion has spent the last 3 days battling for his mares," the group said in a Facebook post. 

"He lost them, got them back for a while, lost them again, and now he’s back with them."

The stallion was on high alert and "ready to fight at a moment’s notice," the post said.

Corolla Wild Horse Fund said visitors must respect the animals' space.

Visitors and anyone on the Outer Banks should not feed, engage, or approach the wild horses.

Those who violate the rules can be reported. Read more about the rules, here.

