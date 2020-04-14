ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, N.C. — Seniors in high school and college alike have dealt with the blow of losing their senior years as schools nationwide close down to flatten the curve of the coronavirus spread.

A visual arts class at Rockingham County High School was asked to draw how the coronavirus has made them feel underneath the stay-at-home order.

Senior Payten Bayne drew herself wearing her senior graduation cap, with tears running down her face and wearing a face mask.

Rockingham County Schools shared the photo with the caption "A stunning portrait of how many seniors feel at this time."