ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, N.C. — Seniors in high school and college alike have dealt with the blow of losing their senior years as schools nationwide close down to flatten the curve of the coronavirus spread. 

A visual arts class at Rockingham County High School was asked to draw how the coronavirus has made them feel underneath the stay-at-home order. 

Senior Payten Bayne drew herself wearing her senior graduation cap, with tears running down her face and wearing a face mask. 

Rockingham County Schools shared the photo with the caption "A stunning portrait of how many seniors feel at this time." 
Rockingham County Schools
Sad, but so talented! Payten Bayne from Ms. Cross' Visual Arts Advan... ced class was asked to draw how Covid-19 made her feel during this Stay at Home Order. This is what Payten, a Senior at RCHS, turned in for her assignment. A stunning portrait of how many seniors feel at this time....
Facebook