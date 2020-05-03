WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — As cases of the coronavirus have popped up in different states across the US states, including North Carolina, officials at one Triad city are taking precautionary measures.

According to Mayor Allen Joines, the City of Winston-Salem is now taking steps to ensure that critical municipal operations continue to function if there is a serious outbreak in the city. The Mayor made this known through a news release sent to WFMY News 2 Wednesday afternoon, stating that planning for a community-wide response is well underway.

"We are taking this situation seriously, the city government is responsible for police, fire, sanitation and other critical services that our citizens depend upon, and we are working to ensure we can continue to provide those services in the event that an outbreak impacts our workforce," Joines said.

"All local agencies that would be involved, including the Forsyth County Public Health Department, local hospitals, EMS and others, are working closely so that the Health Department's pandemic and isolation/quarantine plans can be implemented smoothly if it becomes necessary. There will be a detailed briefing on this work within the next week," he added.

City Manager Lee Garrity has also ordered city departments to come up with contingency plans for continuing to operate if staffing levels were down 25 percent or 50 percent due to the virus, the release continued.

"That's not necessarily because that many folks would be sick, but because we might also have employees who are unable to come to work because of sick children or parents," Garrity said.

"I've asked our critical departments to aggressively determine how many employees could work from home if it were to become necessary and to start making those arrangements now.

Garrity said the city is also making sure appropriate personal protective equipment is available to first responders in critical departments including Police, Fire, Utilities, Sanitation, Information Systems, City Link and others.

"We are very confident in the pandemic plan for the community that the county has in place, so we are primarily focusing on our operations," Garrity added.

In the meantime, Joines urged Winston-Salem citizens, if they haven't already, to start practicing proactive hygiene habits that can help protect them and others from catching or spreading germs and disease.

City officials said residents should follow personal hygiene and public health safety guidelines from the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services below:

• Wash hands frequently with soap and water, and for at least 20 seconds each time.

• Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.

• Avoid close contact with people who are ill.

• Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue when you cough or sneeze.

• Do not reuse tissue after coughing, sneezing, or blowing your nose.

• Clean and disinfect surfaces that are frequently touched.

More information, including links with guidance for businesses, employers and schools, is posted on the website for the Forsyth County Public Health Department.

