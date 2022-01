The westbound lanes of W. Gate City Boulevard at Freeman Mill Road are temporarily shut down. It's unclear what caused the crash.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro police are investigating an overnight crash.

Officers say a wreck knocked down a utility pole causing them to temporarily shutdown the westbound lanes of W. Gate City Boulevard at Freeman Mill Road around 2 a.m. Sunday.

It's unclear what caused the driver to crash or if there are any injuries.

Drivers are asked to avoid this area.