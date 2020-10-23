White Castle GM killed, another employee injured in west Columbus shooting

Police said a suspect is in custody after the shooting at the restaurant at West Broad Street and North Wilson Road.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A general manager at a west Columbus White Castle was killed and another employee was injured in a shooting inside the restaurant Friday morning.

Amanda Rush, 30, was pronounced dead at the scene. The other employee was taken to a local hospital with injuries that are not life-threatening.

Police are still investigating what led to the shooting but said there were multiple incidents involving the suspect before shots were fired.

Police said the suspect, a man, shot the employees around 6 a.m. at the restaurant at West Broad Street and North Wilson Road.

After the shooting, police said the man then went to a Certified gas station at West Broad Street and Algonquin Avenue and tried to rob the business.

When officers were called to the gas station, the man would not come out and the SWAT team was called to the scene.

The man came out after about 15 minutes and is in police custody.

Jamie Richardson, a vice president at White Castle, said Rush had been with White Castle since 2006 and had been a general manager for two years.