1 dead, 1 injured in Winston-Salem shooting

The shooting happened in the 2000 block of East 25th Street. Police discovered Jaheim Davis, 18, with gunshot wounds. He was taken to the hospital but died from his injuries.

Police said as they were helping Davis another man told them he was also shot. The 56-year-old man said he was shot while the gunmen were driving through the area. Police said he was not the intended target of the shooting. His injuries were non-life-threatening and he was treated at the hospital.