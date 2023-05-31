1 dead from hit and run on Blue Ridge Parkway, suspect still at large

The NPS established a tip line for anyone who traveled along the parkway in that area overnight or in the early morning hours on Tuesday, May 30.

SPARTA, N.C. — Blue Ridge Parkway wrote in a Facebook post about a hit-and-run on the parkway in Sparta, NC at approximately 6 a.m. on Tuesday, May 30.

Brandon Lee Wagoner, 33, of Sparta, NC was killed in a hit-and-run on the Blue Ridge Parkway near Milepost 221 in Sparta, NC.

The National Park Service is asking for the public's assistance to identify the vehicle and the driver responsible for the incident.

The NPS established a tip line for anyone who traveled along the parkway in that area overnight or in the early morning hours on Tuesday. NPS Investigative Services Branch can be reached by phone at 888-653-0009 or by email at nps_isb@nps.gov.

