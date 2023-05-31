1 dead from hit and run on Blue Ridge Parkway, suspect still at large

SPARTA, N.C. — Blue Ridge Parkway wrote in a Facebook post about a hit-and-run on the parkway in Sparta, NC at approximately 6 a.m. on Tuesday, May 30.
Brandon Lee Wagoner, 33, of Sparta, NC was killed in a hit-and-run on the Blue Ridge Parkway near Milepost 221 in Sparta, NC.
The National Park Service is asking for the public's assistance to identify the vehicle and the driver responsible for the incident.
The NPS established a tip line for anyone who traveled along the parkway in that area overnight or in the early morning hours on Tuesday. NPS Investigative Services Branch can be reached by phone at 888-653-0009 or by email at nps_isb@nps.gov.
MORE WAYS TO GET WFMY NEWS 2
Subscribe to our daily newsletter Let’s Get 2 It!
Download the WFMY News 2 APP from your Apple or Google Play store.
ADD THE WFMY+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE
ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for WFMY.
Amazon Fire TV: Search for WFMY to find the free app to add to your account. You can also add the app directly to your Fire TV through your Amazon account.