25-year-old dead after shooting in Eden, police said

Jacob Ray Bullins, 25, died from a gunshot wound to the chest, police said.

EDEN, N.C. — One person died from a gunshot wound to the chest on June 12, according to the Eden Police Department.

A call about a reported shooting came in at 10 a.m., police said.

Eden police report they arrived at the scene and found Jacob Ray Bullins, 25, suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest.

Bullins, unfortunately, died from his injuries despite life-saving measures, according to police.

Police claim Tristan Simpson, 23, shot Bullins.

Simpson was arrested and charged with one count of first-degree murder and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. He received no bond and his first court appearance is on June 20, according to Eden police.

