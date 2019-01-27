ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. — Police in Rowan County are investigating after a person was found shot to death early Sunday morning.

Salisbury Police were called to the Country Cupboard on Statesville Boulevard around 1:30 a.m. Sunday for a reported shooting. When police got to the scene, they found the victim inside a vehicle being driven by a friend.

Salisbury Police determined the victim was shot outside of city limits and Rowan County deputies were called to the scene, as well as SBI agents.

The victim in this investigation has been identified as Lakyn Jade Bailey, a 25-year-old white female of Davidson, N.C. Rowan County Sheriff's Office detectives have contacted the victim’s family.

Detectives believe Bailey was shot in the area of Woodleaf Road. The victim appeared to receive a single gunshot wound before being driven to the store where law enforcement was called, officials say.

The case is being investigated as a murder.

No suspect information has been released by police. Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call deputies at 704-216-8687 immediately.