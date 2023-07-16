1 dead after shooting on Hideaway Court in Greensboro

Greensboro police said a person was killed after a shooting on Hideaway Court Sunday.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — UPDATE: Uriel Jiminez, 49, died from his injuries, according to police. Greensboro police are now investigating the incident as a homicide. Police also issued a correction, Jiminez was not taken to a hospital and was pronounced dead on the scene.

A person is injured after a shooting in Greensboro Sunday,

Greensboro police said they responded to 300 block of Hideaway Court and found a person with a gunshot wound shortly before 4:30 a.m.

The person was taken to the hospital with a serious injury, officers said.

The investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Stay with WFMY News 2 for updates.

