x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

1 dead after shooting on Hideaway Court in Greensboro

Greensboro police said a person was killed after a shooting on Hideaway Court Sunday.
Credit: Ryan Gavette - WFMY News 2

GREENSBORO, N.C. — UPDATE: Uriel Jiminez, 49, died from his injuries, according to police. Greensboro police are now investigating the incident as a homicide. Police also issued a correction, Jiminez was not taken to a hospital and was pronounced dead on the scene.

A person is injured after a shooting in Greensboro Sunday,

Greensboro police said they responded to 300 block of Hideaway Court and found a person with a gunshot wound shortly before 4:30 a.m.

The person was taken to the hospital with a serious injury, officers said.

The investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Stay with WFMY News 2 for updates.

MORE WAYS TO GET WFMY NEWS 2

Subscribe to our daily newsletter Let’s Get 2 It!

Download the WFMY News 2 APP from your Apple or Google Play store.

ADD THE WFMY+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or search for WFMY.

Amazon Fire TV: Search for WFMY to find the free app to add to your account. You can also add the app directly to your Fire TV through your Amazon account.

Related Articles

More Videos

In Other News

High Point 14-year-old killed after gun goes off, police say

Before You Leave, Check This Out