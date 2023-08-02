1 in hospital with severe injury after shooting in High Point

Police said a person was found on Taylor Avenue with a gunshot wound.

A person is injured after a shooting in High Point.

High Point police said they arrived at the 300 block of Taylor Avenue in reference to a shooting and found a person with a gunshot wound Tuesday.

The person was taken to a hospital in Winston-Salem with severe life-threatening injuries.

The investigation is ongoing.

Stay with WFMY News 2 for updates.

MORE WAYS TO GET WFMY NEWS 2

Subscribe to our daily newsletter Let’s Get 2 It!

Download the WFMY News 2 APP from your Apple or Google Play store.

ADD THE WFMY+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or search for WFMY.