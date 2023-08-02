x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

1 in hospital with severe injury after shooting in High Point

Police said a person was found on Taylor Avenue with a gunshot wound.
Credit: WFMY

A person is injured after a shooting in High Point.

High Point police said they arrived at the 300 block of Taylor Avenue in reference to a shooting and found a person with a gunshot wound Tuesday.

The person was taken to a hospital in Winston-Salem with severe life-threatening injuries.

The investigation is ongoing.

Stay with WFMY News 2 for updates.

MORE WAYS TO GET WFMY NEWS 2

Subscribe to our daily newsletter Let’s Get 2 It!

Download the WFMY News 2 APP from your Apple or Google Play store.

ADD THE WFMY+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or search for WFMY.

Amazon Fire TV: Search for WFMY to find the free app to add to your account. You can also add the app directly to your Fire TV through your Amazon account.

Related Articles

More Videos

In Other News

Former President Donald Trump faces four charges connected to Jan. 6 investigation

Before You Leave, Check This Out