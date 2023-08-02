1 in hospital with severe injury after shooting in High Point

A person is injured after a shooting in High Point.
High Point police said they arrived at the 300 block of Taylor Avenue in reference to a shooting and found a person with a gunshot wound Tuesday.
The person was taken to a hospital in Winston-Salem with severe life-threatening injuries.
The investigation is ongoing.
