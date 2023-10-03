x
Crime

One seriously injured after attack on Farmington Dr. in Greensboro, police say

The Greensboro Police Department said a person was left with serious life-threatening injuries after an attack on Farmington Drive.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A person was seriously injured after an attack in a Greensboro neighborhood Tuesday, according to the Greensboro Police Department.

Greensboro police said it happened on the 3500 block of Farmington Drive around 4:10 p.m.

When officers arrived they said they found a victim with serious life-threatening injuries. 

Police said the victim was taken to a local hospital. 

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple or Android phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.

