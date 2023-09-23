1 injured in shooting in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A person is injured after a shooting in Greensboro Saturday.
Greensboro police said they responded to the the 2000 block of Brighton Street around 10:30 a.m. and found a person suffering from non-life threatening injuries.
Police said the shooting happened at an unknown location.
This is a developing story.
