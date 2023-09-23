1 injured in shooting in Greensboro

Police said the person has non-life threatening injuries.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A person is injured after a shooting in Greensboro Saturday.

Greensboro police said they responded to the the 2000 block of Brighton Street around 10:30 a.m. and found a person suffering from non-life threatening injuries.

Police said the shooting happened at an unknown location.

This is a developing story.

Stay with WFMY News 2.

MORE WAYS TO GET WFMY NEWS 2

Subscribe to our daily newsletter Let’s Get 2 It!

Download the WFMY News 2 APP from your Apple or Google Play store.

ADD THE WFMY+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for WFMY.