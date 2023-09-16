x
Crime

1 injured in shooting on Rocky Knoll Road

Police said the person had serious injuries and was taken to the hospital.
GREENSBORO, N.C. — A person is in the hospital after a shooting in Greensboro Saturday.

Greensboro police responded to the 400 Block of Rocky Knoll Road shortly before 4 a.m. and found a person had been shot.

The person had serious injuries and was taken to the hospital.

The investigation is ongoing.

