1 injured in W. Market Street shooting

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A person is in the hospital after a shooting in Greensboro Sunday.

Greensboro police arrived at the 4600 block of W. Market Street to find a person with a gunshot wound at 5:30 a.m.

The investigation is ongoing.

