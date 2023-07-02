x
1 injured in W. Market Street shooting

A person was taken to the hospital after the shooting Sunday.
GREENSBORO, N.C. — A person is in the hospital after a shooting in Greensboro Sunday.

Greensboro police arrived at the 4600 block of W. Market Street to find a person with a gunshot wound at 5:30 a.m.

The person was taken to a hospital.

The investigation is ongoing.

