1 seriously injured after stabbing in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem Police responded to Mock Street after getting a call about a reported shooting Saturday, just before 1:30 am.

Officers said they found a victim lying in the middle of the street suffering from what was determined to be a stab wound.

Investigators said, further investigation revealed that a shooting had not occurred and the victim was stabbed during an altercation inside the nearby apartment building.

Police said the victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment where he has been listed in critical condition.

This investigation is still in the early stages and is on-going. No further information is available at this time.

The Winston-Salem Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in this case. Anyone with any information regarding this incident or similar crimes is asked to call the Winston-Salem

Police Department at 336-773-7700, Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800, or En Espanol 336-728-3904. Text-A-Tip Program at 336-276-1717 allows you to text tips, photos, and videos to the Winston-Salem Police Department. You can also view “Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem Forsyth County” on Facebook.