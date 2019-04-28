GREENSBORO, N.C. — A fatal accident between a car and pedestrian has been reported on Random Drive between Annadale Drive and Bramlet Place.

According to the Greensboro Police Department, one person died at the scene.

The Traffic Reconstruction team is on the scene, and the investigation is ongoing.

Stay will WFMY for more details to come.

