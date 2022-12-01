2 people injured after drive-by shooting in Winston-Salem

Police say Akron Drive at Hemlock Drive was closed for nearly 6 hours so the crime scene could be processed.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — At around 6:44 p.m. Wednesday, Winston-Salem police responded to a shooting on Akron Drive at Hemlock Drive.

There, officers found two people laying near the sidewalk. Both were suffering gunshot wounds to their legs.

An investigation showed that both victims were walking on the sidewalk when a car drove by them and then turned to Hemlock Drive. Then, police say a person wearing all black clothes got out of the car and shot toward the two people walking.

One of the victims is listed in critical condition with life-threatening injuries. The other person is listed as stable.

