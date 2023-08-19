1 man injured, 1 man in custody after argument leads to shooting

The Guilford County Sheriff's Office said they arrived at Guilford County Fire Station 32 and found a man was shot in the leg.

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — A man is in custody after he was accused of shooting another man after an argument in Guilford County.

The Guilford County Sheriff's Office said they arrived at Guilford County Fire Station 32 at 7806 Jackson School Road in Browns Summit and found Brett Goins, 58, with a gunshot wound to the leg Friday around 7 p.m.

Goins was taken to a hospital and treated for a non-life-threatening injury.

After investigation, deputies discovered the shooting was intentional and happened on the 7000 block of NC-61 N in Gibsonville.

Deputies identified the suspect as 59-year-old Darrell Wayne Pennell, and said the shooting happened after an argument between the two men.

Pennell was arrested for Assault with a Deadly Weapon Inflicting Serious Injury without incident.

He was taken before the magistrate in Greensboro. His bond is set at $15,000.

Pennell is being held in the Greensboro Detention Center.

This was an isolated incident and there is not an immediate threat of danger to the public.

